ICAO reports CORSIA implementation on course, with several key decisions reached and approved

ICAO Council announced (06-Mar-2019) the following decisions toward the timely implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA):

Agreement was reached for the operationalisation of the Technical Advisory Body (TAB), a group of experts nominated by ICAO member states with a mandate to make recommendations to the Council, regarding "eligible emissions units" for use by airlines in CORSIA;

Approved the Emissions Units Criteria (EUC), which would be used by TAB to undertake the assessment of emissions unit programmes, and subsequently make recommendations on eligible units;

Approved the terms of reference (TOR) for TAB, including its mandate, tasks and working methods. Based on the TOR, TAB will initiate work by defining its work programme and timeline.

ICAO also announced an open invitation will be issued on the ICAO CORSIA website, by which emissions unit programmes that wish to be considered by TAB for eligibility in CORSIA can apply. Applications submitted will be published on the website, and the public will be invited to submit comments on the submissions, for consideration by TAB. [more - original PR]