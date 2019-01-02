2-Jan-2019 8:04 AM
ICAO reports 6% pax growth in 2018, slowdown from 2017
ICAO reported (31-Dec-2018) air travel growth eased in 2018, in comparison to the strong upward trend seen in 2017, with scheduled air passengers increasing 6.1% year-on-year to 4.3 billion in 2018. RPKs increased 6.7%, a slowdown from 7.9% growth in 2017. Details are as follows:
- RPKs: +6.7%;
- Domestic: +7.3%;
- North America: +5.4%;
- Asia Pacific: +10.4%;
- International: +6.4%;
- North America: +5.2%;
- Asia Pacific: +7.3%;
- Europe: +6.7%;
- Latin America/Caribbean: +6.6%;
- Africa: +6.5%;
- Middle East: +4.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.9%, +0.6ppt. [more - original PR]