2-Jan-2019 8:04 AM

ICAO reports 6% pax growth in 2018, slowdown from 2017

ICAO reported (31-Dec-2018) air travel growth eased in 2018, in comparison to the strong upward trend seen in 2017, with scheduled air passengers increasing 6.1% year-on-year to 4.3 billion in 2018. RPKs increased 6.7%, a slowdown from 7.9% growth in 2017. Details are as follows:

