ICAO remains at the forefront of 'pressing and foundational global need' for UAS standards

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu, speaking at the ICAO Global Symposium on the Implementation of Innovation in Aviation, addressed (08-Dec-2020) the dynamic environment of innovation driving the development of new aircraft and types of operations stressing that ICAO remains at the forefront of addressing the pressing and foundational global need for unmanned aircraft system (UAS) standards, in addition to aligned solutions for unmanned traffic management in urban areas, and the safe integration of sub orbital and stratospheric operations. Dr Liu also said ICAO recognises "that AI and machine learning will be making important contributions with respect to how we collect and manage the incredible amount of data our network generates, and that these technologies, in addition to new blockchain capabilities, will bring fundamental changes to how we monitor, assess, or simply administer the performance of our network." Dr Liu also stressed the challenges posed to national regulators to find and retain staff resources capable of understanding and certifying the non-traditional innovations now arising in air transport, and called on countries to enhance their regulatory capacities and adapt their human resources development approaches as they modernised their aviation infrastructure. [more - original PR]