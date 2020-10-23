ICAO reiterates call for governments to ensure sustainable funding for national aviation authorities

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu reiterated (22-Oct-2020) the body's call for national governments to assure the sustainable funding of their civil aviation authorities (CAAs). Dr Liu said that CAA's are facing "drastic reductions to their funding" which has led to "significant gaps between performance and oversight expectations and available resources". In order to overcome this, a "cooperative and collaborative approach with industry, and regional and international organisations, is key" said Dr Liu. [more - original PR]