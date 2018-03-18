ICAO reappoints Dr Fang Liu as secretary general for a second term

ICAO Council reappointed (16-Mar-2018) Dr Fang Liu as secretary general for a second three year term, commencing 01-Aug-2018. Dr Liu was first appointed to the position on 01-Aug-2015, becoming the first female secretary general for ICAO. Dr Liu said the "foremost challenge is the unprecedented traffic growth along with the rapid advancements in aviation technologies". Dr Liu said she is determined to streamline the structure and activities of ICAO to optimise resources and seek achievements through innovation, automation, simplification and modernisation. [more - original PR]