ICAO outlines potential 'U' and 'V' shaped recovery paths for aviation

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu reported (22-Apr-2020) the organisation has published the two scenarios for the possible COVID-19 impact on scheduled international passenger traffic for the first nine months of 2020, compared to a business as usual baseline:

V-shaped path, with first sign of recovery in late May-2020: Overall reduction ranging from 41% to 56% of seats offered by airlines; Overall reduction of 705 to 963 million passengers; USD160 billion to USD218 billion potential loss of gross operating revenues of airlines;

U-shaped path with restart in 3Q2020 or later: Overall reduction ranging from 57% to 67% of seats offered by airlines; Overall reduction of 961 to 1117 million passengers; USD218 billion to USD253 billion potential loss of gross operating revenues of airlines. [more - original PR]

