Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Apr-2020 11:18 AM

ICAO outlines potential 'U' and 'V' shaped recovery paths for aviation

ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu reported (22-Apr-2020) the organisation has published the two scenarios for the possible COVID-19 impact on scheduled international passenger traffic for the first nine months of 2020, compared to a business as usual baseline:

  • V-shaped path, with first sign of recovery in late May-2020:
    • Overall reduction ranging from 41% to 56% of seats offered by airlines;
    • Overall reduction of 705 to 963 million passengers;
    • USD160 billion to USD218 billion potential loss of gross operating revenues of airlines;
  • U-shaped path with restart in 3Q2020 or later:
    • Overall reduction ranging from 57% to 67% of seats offered by airlines;
    • Overall reduction of 961 to 1117 million passengers;
    • USD218 billion to USD253 billion potential loss of gross operating revenues of airlines. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More