ICAO looks to establish comprehensive sectoral architecture for cybersecurity

ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said (11-Apr-2019) the body has a role to "assure a strong cyber posture for air transport" by establishing a "comprehensive sectoral architecture which will provide a secure core foundation for sustainable air transport digital interoperability". Dr Aliu noted aviation is increasingly dependent on digital systems which carry with them higher cybersecurity risks. A key to ICAO's cybersecurity objective is the establishment of trusted identities between the senders and receivers of digital information. [more - original PR]

