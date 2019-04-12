Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Apr-2019 9:05 AM

ICAO looks to establish comprehensive sectoral architecture for cybersecurity

ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said (11-Apr-2019) the body has a role to "assure a strong cyber posture for air transport" by establishing a "comprehensive sectoral architecture which will provide a secure core foundation for sustainable air transport digital interoperability". Dr Aliu noted aviation is increasingly dependent on digital systems which carry with them higher cybersecurity risks. A key to ICAO's cybersecurity objective is the establishment of trusted identities between the senders and receivers of digital information. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More