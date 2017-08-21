ICAO: Asia Pacific faces challenges of managing & sustaining growth safely, securely and efficiently

ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said (17-Aug-2017) the Asia Pacific region "presently leads the world in terms of traffic growth", although the region also "faces attendant challenges with respect to managing and sustaining it, safely, securely and efficiently". President Aliu highlighted the need to manage demand against capacity of airport and ATM systems, the need for Asia Pacific states to implement the 'Safety Enhancement Initiatives' set out by the Regional Aviation Safety Group, as well as challenges to infrastructure and other investors "posed by unstable regulatory environments, and insufficient training capacity for skilled aviation professionals, amongst other priorities". [more - original PR]