ICAO: LCC market share reaches 31% in 2018

ICAO reported (31-Dec-2018) LCCs consistently grew at a faster pace than the world average in 2018 and LCC market share continued to increase, both in advanced and emerging economies. LCCs handled around 1.3 billion passengers in 2018, accounting for 31% of the world total of scheduled passengers. Market share of LCCs was highest in Europe at 36%, followed by Latin America/Caribbean with 35%, North America with 30% and Asia Pacific with 29%. [more - original PR]