Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Sep-2019 10:45 AM

ICAO: Jun-2019 traffic growth indicates 'continuous recovery' since slowdown earlier in the year

ICAO reported (12-Sep-2019) global revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) grew 5.0% year-on-year in Jun-2019. The rate of growth was up 0.5ppt compared to May-2019. ICAO reported this growth indicates continuous recovery since the sharp slowdown observed in Mar-2019, although the level of growth remains below the average pace in the last 12 months. All regions recorded improvements in growth with the most notable acceleration in Africa and the Middle East, respectively. Russia continued to record the fastest domestic traffic growth, followed by China and India. International passenger traffic grew by +5.4%, which was 1.1ppt higher than in May-2019. Both Africa and the Middle East posted significant recovery and became the fastest growing regions for international passenger traffic. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More