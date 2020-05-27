ICAO, ILO, and IMO issue joint call to world governments on need for 'key worker' designations

ICAO, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) issued (26-May-2020) a joint call to world governments on need for 'key worker' designations for essential air and sea personnel, who are maintaining essential global air and sea trade capacities. The UN agencies are encouraging states to ensure the 'key worker' designation for seafarers, marine personnel, fishing vessel personnel, offshore energy sector personnel, aviation personnel, air cargo supply chain personnel, and airport and port services personnel. It is estimated that from the middle of June 2020 around 150,000 seafarers a month will require international flights in order to be changed over from the ships that they operate, about half travelling by aircraft for repatriation, the other half joining ships. [more - original PR]