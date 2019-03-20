ICAO: Greater air connectivity in Africa requires more investment and ICAO compliance

ICAO Council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu stated (19-Mar-2019) improved air connectivity in Africa will only be accomplished through the mobilisation of sufficient and appropriate investments and greater levels of compliance with ICAO Regional and Global Planning. Dr Aliu said: "It is especially urgent for Africa to address its aviation infrastructure gaps, given current and high levels of awareness of how air connectivity has become such a unique and indispensable catalyst for socio-economic growth on this continent". He added: "Rapidly-expanding air traffic and enhanced air connectivity can only be sustained with continued investment and development for aviation infrastructure, capacity and technology, supported by a regulatory framework which is ICAO compliant and therefore harmonised with other States and Regions". [more - original PR]