Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Dec-2018 9:53 AM

ICAO: Five Middle East States to share sensitive aviation security information

ICAO reported (02-Dec-2018) Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and the UAE signed a LoI on sharing sensitive aviation security information, as a precursor to a full MoU on the area. ICAO stated yhe working paper that inspired the LoI discusses the importance of the strengthening cooperation between states regarding the sharing of relevant information in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of risk-based aviation security measures. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More