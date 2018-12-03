ICAO: Five Middle East States to share sensitive aviation security information

ICAO reported (02-Dec-2018) Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and the UAE signed a LoI on sharing sensitive aviation security information, as a precursor to a full MoU on the area. ICAO stated yhe working paper that inspired the LoI discusses the importance of the strengthening cooperation between states regarding the sharing of relevant information in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of risk-based aviation security measures. [more - original PR]