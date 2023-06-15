ICAO: First batches of SAF certified under CORSIA

ICAO announced (14-Jun-2023) the certification of first nine batches of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The batches account for 1542 tonnes of CO2 emission reductions, representing a reduction of 75% to 84% compared to conventional aviation fuels. The batches were certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification and Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials. The certification process is based on the application of the standards set forth in the convention on International Civil Aviation's Annex 16, Environmental Protection, Volume IV. The batches were produced by ECOCHEM in China, Neste in the Netherlands and World Energy in the US. [more - original PR]