ICAO: Few signs of near term relief for travel and tourism markets

ICAO secretary general Fang Liu stated (21-Jan-2021) measures to confront the most recent waves of COVID-19 transmission are weighing heavily on global travel and tourism. Dr Liu emphasised that there are few signs of near term relief for travel and tourism markets, given the limited supplies of vaccines and insufficient data on transmission of the virus by people who have been vaccinated. Dr Liu said the international acceptance of COVID-19 test results "must be a key priority", adding: "Currently there is no agreed-upon means to do so country-to-country on an irrefutable and fraud-resistant basis". ICAO is collaborating with the World Health Organisation, IATA and other travel sector stakeholders to standardise vaccination and testing certificates. [more - original PR]