ICAO reported (13-Feb-2020) an overall reduction in passenger capacity of 39% to 41% in 1Q2020 compared to airlines' earlier projections, based on preliminary estimates. The reduction equates to between 16.4 million and 19.6 million passengers and a USD4 billion to USD5 billion decrease in gross operating revenues for airlines. ICAO attributes this decline to the coronavirus outbreak. [more - original PR]