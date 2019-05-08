8-May-2019 11:56 AM
ICAO: Environmental taxes are counterproductive to CORSIA offsetting initiative
ICAO council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu stated (07-May-2019) environmental taxes could be counterproductive to the successful global implementation of the international Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) initiative. Dr Aliu expressed concerns regarding environmental taxes that some countries are either considering or have already started introducing in Europe. [more - original PR]