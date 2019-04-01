ICAO: Economic potential of air transport and tourism in Africa remains 'largely untapped'

ICAO Council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, at the inaugural ICAO-UN World Tourism Organization African Ministerial Conference, commented (28-Mar-2019) "In Africa today, the incredible economic potentials of air transport and tourism still remain largely untapped". He added: "The African air transport market has the highest potential for growth out of all world regions". ICAO noted Africa has accounted for only 5% of global tourist arrivals and 3% of tourism spending in recent years, despite modest growth attributable to the revival of the tourism industry in northern Africa and improvements in African air connectivity. Dr Aliu reported a variety of constraints, including capacity restrictions at many African airports, lack of finance and investment for infrastructure development and modernisation, education and training capacity gaps and "ill-conceived" market, taxation and visa facilitation regulation in some jurisdictions. [more - original PR]