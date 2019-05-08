ICAO: Current rate of global passenger traffic carries some 'critical challenges'

ICAO council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu stated (07-May-2019) that while the current rate of global passenger traffic growth is "highly beneficial to global socio economic prosperity, it also carries with it some critical challenges", such as the need to assess and manage "increasing flight and passenger volumes" to maintain safety and efficiency. Mr Aliu stated these challenges can be addressed through the "enhancement of regulatory capacity", the "modernisation of aviation infrastructure and human resources" and the "alignment of national and regional aviation development plans with ICAO's global plans". [more - original PR]