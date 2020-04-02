Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2020 2:28 PM

ICAO: COVID-19 could cut pax traffic by 528m, airline revenue by USD116bn in 1H2020

ICAO released (30-Mar-2020) preliminary estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on scheduled international passenger traffic during 1H2020, compared to its original forecast for the period:

  • Overall reduction of seats offered by airlines of 37% to 47%;
  • Overall reduction of passengers carried of 401 million to 528 million;
  • Potential gross loss of operating revenues of USD88 billion to USD116 billion, depending upon the shape of the recovery path. [more - original PR]

