Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-May-2020 11:17 AM

ICAO: COVID-19 could cut international travel by 1.5bn passengers in 2020

ICAO issued (30-Apr-2020) its 2020 air passenger forecast, projecting international air travel could decline by 1.5 billion travellers. In parallel, international seat capacity could drop by almost three-quarters, resulting in a USD273 billion loss compared to previously expected gross operating revenues. Key regional highlights include:

  • Europe:
    • Capacity: -40% to -74%;
    • Passenger: -419 to -731 million;
    • Revenue: -USD57 to -USD101 billion;
  • North America:
    • Capacity: -33% to -65%;
    • Passenger: -65 to -120 million;
    • Revenue: -USD17 to -USD32 billion;
  • Middle East:
    • Capacity: -37% to -70%;
    • Passenger: -66 to -119 million;
    • Revenue: -USD12 to -USD22 billion;
  • Africa:
    • Capacity: -39% to -72%;
    • Passenger: -34 to -61 million;
    • Revenue: -USD7 to -USD13 billion;
  • Latin America & the Caribbean:
    • Capacity: -34% to -65%;
    • Passenger: -50 to -90 million;
    • Revenue: -USD10 to -USD18 billion;
  • Asia Pacific:
    • Capacity: -39% to -71% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: -238 to -420 million;
    • Revenue: -USD50 to -USD88 billion. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More