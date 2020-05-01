1-May-2020 11:17 AM
ICAO: COVID-19 could cut international travel by 1.5bn passengers in 2020
ICAO issued (30-Apr-2020) its 2020 air passenger forecast, projecting international air travel could decline by 1.5 billion travellers. In parallel, international seat capacity could drop by almost three-quarters, resulting in a USD273 billion loss compared to previously expected gross operating revenues. Key regional highlights include:
- Europe:
- Capacity: -40% to -74%;
- Passenger: -419 to -731 million;
- Revenue: -USD57 to -USD101 billion;
- North America:
- Capacity: -33% to -65%;
- Passenger: -65 to -120 million;
- Revenue: -USD17 to -USD32 billion;
- Middle East:
- Capacity: -37% to -70%;
- Passenger: -66 to -119 million;
- Revenue: -USD12 to -USD22 billion;
- Africa:
- Capacity: -39% to -72%;
- Passenger: -34 to -61 million;
- Revenue: -USD7 to -USD13 billion;
- Latin America & the Caribbean:
- Capacity: -34% to -65%;
- Passenger: -50 to -90 million;
- Revenue: -USD10 to -USD18 billion;
- Asia Pacific:
- Capacity: -39% to -71% year-on-year;
- Passenger: -238 to -420 million;
- Revenue: -USD50 to -USD88 billion.