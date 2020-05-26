Become a CAPA Member
26-May-2020 10:53 AM

ICAO: COVID-19 cost aviation industry more than USD36bn in Mar-2020 alone

ICAO reported (25-May-2020) it has worked with other 36 other organisations, including UN agencies, developmental banks and other organisations of the Committee for the Coordination of Statistical Activities to produce a report that provides a wide range of statistics on the ways the COVID-19 crisis is changing the world. According to ICAO, the chief impacts on aviation have been:

  • 90% grounding of global commercial airline fleet by early Apr-2020;
  • Global traffic decline in of 54% year-on-year in Mar-2020, a fall of 196 million passengers;
    • 85 million passenger decline in Asia-Pacific traffic;
    • 50 million passenger decline in European traffic;
    • 35 million passenger decline in North American traffic;
  • Global capacity decline of 38%;
  • Global cargo tonnage decline of 792,000 tonnes;
  • Airline revenue decline of USD28 billion;
  • Airport revenue decline of USD8 billion;
  • ANSP revenue decline of USD824 million. [more - original PR]

