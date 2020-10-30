ICAO Council: Take-off update to incorporate advancements in fight against COVID-19

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano reported (29-Oct-2020) the latest updates to the Council's Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) 'Take-off' pandemic response guidelines focus on the evolving technological and medical advancements in the fight against COVID-19, as well as the feedback received from CART and other stakeholders. The update to the guidance was made using data and monitoring from ICAO member states, in coordination with the ICAO Secretariat. Mr Sciacchitano said the "collective, coordinated, and committed efforts of States and the industry to mitigate pandemic risks through a combination of measures will be the key to the restart and recovery of aviation and strengthen public confidence in air travel". The new guidelines will be available after their formal review and endorsement by the ICAO Council. [more - original PR]