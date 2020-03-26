ICAO Council president calls for support to ensure aviation's 'financial and function operability'

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano, via a video statement, urged (25-Mar-2020) member states, international organisation and financial institutions to consider the "critical importance of civil aviation" to the recovery of the worldwide economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Sciacchitano said that after tacking the health emergency "we must focus on the social impact and on the economic response and recovery" and a global response "must consider the critical role of international transport to the worldwide economy". Maintaining the "financial and functional operability of the global aviation system is a matter of urgency if we are to establish a part towards recovery from the economic hardship caused by COVID-19" he said. As a result the ICAO Council is calling on member states and financial institutions to "examine the best means to support sectoral stakeholders" and to do so without prejudice to fair competition and while ensuring transparency. [more - original PR]