ICAO Council expects new CORSIA SAF sustainability criteria will incentivise production

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano stated (15-Nov-2021) he expects the approval of new sustainability criteria for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) eligible under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) "should incentivise the production of SAF so that they can fulfil their important role in aviation's green transition". The new criteria "also emphasises the continuing importance of pursuing a globally harmonised approach to mitigating emissions from international aviation operations", he commented. The approval of the SAF sustainability criteria was complemented by additional CORSIA decisions and progress by the ICAO Council regarding its pandemic impact analysis for 2022 CORSIA periodic review, updates to the CORSIA eligible emissions units and the 2022 process for the organisation's work on the feasibility of a long term aspirational goal for international aviation. [more - original PR]