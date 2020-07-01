ICAO Council adjusts CORSIA baseline to account for COVID-19 drop in traffic

ICAO Council passed (30-Jun-2020) a resolution to adjust the baseline for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) market-based measure to reduce aviation emissions. The resolution changes to period used to calculate the baseline emissions for CORSIA from the average of 2019 and 2020 to 2019 alone. ICAO stated the Council determined that 2019 emissions would be used to avoid "inappropriate economic burden on the aviation industry". The baseline will be used for CORSIA implementation during the pilot phase from 2021 to 2023. In addition to the safeguard during the pilot phase, there could be implications to the subsequent phases of CORSIA in light of how the sector's recovery would take place, and more data and analysis of the situation and impacts on CORSIA will be needed. As CORSIA periodic review begin in 2022, which coincides with the next session of the ICAO Assembly, states are expected to undertake a review of CORSIA for its possible adjustments to be applied from subsequent phases. [more - original PR]