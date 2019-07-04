ICAO calls for greater focus on safety in the Caribbean

ICAO stated (03-Jul-2019) that the increase in tourism in the Caribbean region "will require a greater focus on aviation safety and security". ICAO Secretary General Dr Fang Liu cautioned that the insufficient compliance with aviation safety and security requirements presents a substantial threat to the vitality of the tourism industry in the Caribbean. Dr Liu stated: "Oxford Economics forecast that air transport and tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean could support as much as 9.7 million jobs and USD430 billion in regional GDP by 2034. But this 88% increase in regional aviation employment, and 15% increase in economic impact, will only be placed in greater jeopardy if better ICAO compliance is not committed to and assured". [more - original PR]