ICAO CAEP meeting adopts long term aspirational goal for international aviation

ICAO reported (18-Feb-2022) the recent Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) meeting unanimously adopted its technical report on the long term aspirational goal (LTAG) for international aviation. The report covers the feasibility of a set of LTAG scenarios, highlighting the potential for substantial CO2 reductions through the use of in-sector measures including innovative airframes, technologies, operations and fuels. It foresees the largest overall CO2 reductions by 2050 coming from from fuels and clean energy sources, with decreases in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 55% projected. New technology, including advanced traditional and new unconventional airframe configurations are also expected to contribute to efficiency of up to 21%, as well as improvements in flight performance of up to 11% through innovations such as formation flying. ICAO will use this as the basis to further elaborate on international aviation sustainability goal options for consideration at the Jul-2022 LTAG high level meeting and the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly, to be held between 27-Sep-2022 and 14-Oct-2022. [more - original PR]