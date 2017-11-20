ICAO appoints new president for Air Navigation Commission

ICAO appointed (17-Nov-2017) Captain Claude Hurley as president of the ICAO Air Navigation Commission (ANC) for a one year term, effective 01-Jan-2018. Captain Hurley previously managed teams responsible for aviation safety regulatory oversight at Transport Canada. He served as ANC commissioner since Feb-2014 and was appointed first VP in 2017. Duties will include leading work on development of standards and recommended practices and directing ICAO global plans. Captain Hurley will also guide the commission's preparation for ICAO's 13th Air Navigation Conference in 2018. [more - original PR]