ICAO: Another year of record profitability expected in 2018

ICAO reported (31-Dec-2018) the airline industry is expected to end 2018 with another record operating profit of around USD57 billion and an operating margin of 7%. Net profit is expected to reach USD34 billion, with nearly half of this being generated by North American carriers. ICAO noted average jet fuel prices increased by approximately 31% year-on-year in 2018 but remained notably lower than the prices observed for the 10 years prior to 2015. The low fuel cost coupled with solid increase in traffic helped airlines maintain a relatively high level of profitability in 2018, albeit slightly lower than 2017. [more - original PR]