ICAO and UNODC sign MoU to improve cooperation and information sharing on crime and security

ICAO and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) signed (02-May-2018) a MoU to enhance cooperation and information sharing on security priorities relating to border control, law enforcement and criminal justice. The partnership is intended to strengthen the capacities of law enforcement agencies, working at airports in source, transit and destination countries, to detect and intercept drugs, illicit goods and criminals. One of the main priorities to be achieved through the MoU is to improve the scope and effectiveness of current responses safeguarding aviation against terrorism and acts of unlawful interference, illicit trafficking and other security threats. ICAO and UNODC will work to promote a more widespread culture of collective responsibility and effective, collaborative responses to these types of threats, while at the same time continuing to simplify and streamline travel clearances for legitimate passengers. [more - original PR]