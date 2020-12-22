ICAO and regulators roll-out CART Phase II guidelines with new round of regional coordination

ICAO reported (21-Dec-2020) civil aviation regulatory heads globally participated in its latest round of recovery coordination meetings, hosted virtually by the agency's Regional Offices. Speaking separately to all ICAO regions during the meetings, ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu updated the national air transport authorities on the latest ICAO CART Phase II COVID-19 recovery recommendations. In updating the regional meetings on the new Phase II of the CART's work, Dr Liu noted it includes a recommendation on how countries should make use of the new ICAO Manual on Testing and Cross-border Risk Management Measures if they are considering the use of personal COVID-19 tests for air transport passengers. [more - original PR]