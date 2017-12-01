ICAO and partnering air transport agencies set out new Global Runway Safety Action Plan

ICAO met (30-Nov-2017) with global runway safety partners at the 2017 ICAO Global Runway Safety Symposium in Peru to agree on a new Global Runway Safety Action Plan. The plan aims to guide integrated activities of states, airports, airlines and manufacturers to implement runway safety improvement and risk reduction measures, with an overall objective of reducing runway safety related accident fatalities and associated costs. The plan supports runway safety targets set out in the ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan 2017-2019. ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu hopes the plan will "drive improved runway safety risk mitigation over the next five years". [more - original PR]