ICAO Council president and Nigeria's President discuss investment in aviation

ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu held (21-Nov-2017) a meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. Dr Aliu and Mr Buhari discussed the importance of investment in modernised aviation infrastructure to safely accommodate forecast traffic growth and related capacity building efforts, including the need to establish new educational and training capacity. Mr Buhari declared his total support and commitment to continued progress on air transport issues and in support of Nigeria's achievement of goals set out under the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.