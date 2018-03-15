ICAO amends Chicago Convention to enable 'more integrated and responsive global ATM'

ICAO announced (15-Mar-2018) the ICAO Council adopted a new amendment to Annex 15 to the Chicago Convention, covering aeronautical information services. ICAO envisages the amendment will enable more integrated and responsive global ATM. The amendment defines the minimum data scope for interoperable digital data exchanges, strengthens the importance of quality controls along the aeronautical data process and supports the integration of modern aeronautical information products, that allow for automatic validation and verification procedures and minimise the necessity of human intervention. It will also enable new capabilities to airspace users, consistent with the ICAO Global Air Navigation Plan. ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu said the amendment "sets an important milestone as aviation continues its current transition toward System wide information management environments for modern aviation". [more - original PR]