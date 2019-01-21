ICAO: Air transport is on the brink of some 'major transformations'

ICAO Council President Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, speaking at India's Global Aviation Summit, stated (17-Jan-2019) air transport is "on the brink of some major transformations", including drone technology, supersonic activities, artificial intelligence and block chain technologies. Dr Aliu said the industry should prepare "through the implementation of new physical and regulatory infrastructure." He added states should augment their air transport development successes through enhanced implementation of ICAO standards, including the CORSIA strategy for emissions reduction and offsetting. [more - original PR]