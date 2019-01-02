ICAO: Air cargo growth moderates in 2018

ICAO reported (31-Dec-2018) air cargo traffic growth moderated in 2018, with the sharp pick up in airfreight growth during the inventory restocking in 2017 offset by the softening demand drivers impacted by the trade tension and declining import and export orders. World scheduled freight traffic (FTKs) increased 4.5% year-on-year in 2018, compared to 9.5% growth in 2017. International traffic, which represents 87% of total airfreight, increased 4.6% while the scheduled international freight load factor remained at a similar level as 2017 at around 55%. [more - original PR]