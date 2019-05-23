Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-May-2019 8:18 AM

ICAO: Africa 'the world's fastest improving region' in terms of ICAO safety SARPs

ICAO secretary general Fang Liu stated (22-May-2019) ongoing aviation safety, security and capacity improvements across Africa are maximising air transport's role as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region. Dr Liu emphasised: "Aviation's benefits are first and foremost dependent on a state's effective ICAO compliance" and noted Africa "is the world's fastest improving region in terms of the effective implementation of ICAO Safety SARPs". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More