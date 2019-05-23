ICAO: Africa 'the world's fastest improving region' in terms of ICAO safety SARPs

ICAO secretary general Fang Liu stated (22-May-2019) ongoing aviation safety, security and capacity improvements across Africa are maximising air transport's role as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region. Dr Liu emphasised: "Aviation's benefits are first and foremost dependent on a state's effective ICAO compliance" and noted Africa "is the world's fastest improving region in terms of the effective implementation of ICAO Safety SARPs". [more - original PR]