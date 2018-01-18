Loading
18-Jan-2018 11:31 AM

ICAO: Record 4.1bn pax carried on scheduled services in 2017

ICAO reported (17-Jan-2018) preliminary passenger numbers for the aviation industry on scheduled services increased 7.1% year-on-year to 4.1 billion in 2017, marking a new record. Details include:

LCCs carried an estimated 1.2 billion passengers, accounting for approximately 30% of the world total. LCCs in Europe represented 33% of total passengers carried by LCCs, followed by Asia Pacific (31%) and North America (26%). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More