ICAO: Record 4.1bn pax carried on scheduled services in 2017

ICAO reported (17-Jan-2018) preliminary passenger numbers for the aviation industry on scheduled services increased 7.1% year-on-year to 4.1 billion in 2017, marking a new record. Details include:

LCCs carried an estimated 1.2 billion passengers, accounting for approximately 30% of the world total. LCCs in Europe represented 33% of total passengers carried by LCCs, followed by Asia Pacific (31%) and North America (26%). [more - original PR]