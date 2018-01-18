ICAO: Record 4.1bn pax carried on scheduled services in 2017

ICAO reported (17-Jan-2018) preliminary passenger numbers for the aviation industry on scheduled services increased 7.1% year-on-year to 4.1 billion in 2017, marking a new record. Details include:
- RPK: +7.6% year-on-year;
- International: +8.0%;
- Latin America and the Caribbean: +10.0%;
- Asia Pacific: +9.6%;
- Europe: +8.1%;
- Africa: +7.6%;
- Middle East: +6.9%;
- North America: +4.9%;
- ASK: +6.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.2%, +0.9ppt;
- FTK: +9.5%;
- International: +10.3%;
- Freight load factor: 55%.
LCCs carried an estimated 1.2 billion passengers, accounting for approximately 30% of the world total. LCCs in Europe represented 33% of total passengers carried by LCCs, followed by Asia Pacific (31%) and North America (26%). [more - original PR]