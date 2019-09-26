ICAO: 24 states agree to place aviation innovation at the heart of sustainable development

ICAO reported (25-Sep-2019) 24 Ministers of Transport attending the organisation's World Aviation Forum agreed to heighten innovation in the aviation sector as a means to accelerate progress towards the achievement of the UN's Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, including the need to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Citing the potential of emerging aviation technologies to provide an opportunity for "leapfrogging to better bridge the technological divides between developed and developing countries," ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu called for cooperation among all stakeholders to identify and evaluate the effects of these new technologies, accurately estimate the future demand and costs incurred for using them, and to mobilise and secure necessary resources, including through appropriate strategic and regulatory frameworks. States agree to place aviation innovation at the heart of sustainable development. [more - original PR]