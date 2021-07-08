8-Jul-2021 3:49 AM
ICAO: 16 more states to participate in CORSIA, taking participants past 100
ICAO reported (06-Jul-2021) 16 small island and lesser-developed states issued notification of their decisions to voluntarily participate in ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). This brings the total number of participating states to 104. The 16 states are Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cook Islands, Gambia, Grenada, Kiribati, Nauru, Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis, South Sudan, Suriname, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. [more - original PR]