IBS Software director for North America: 'NDC is a game changer'

IBS Software director - North America Ravin Mehra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "NDC is a game changer. When we talk to airlines we look at their maturity level. Where are they? Is it easy? It's not. Are the stakes high? Yes. Are the risks high? Yes. But, are the opportunities endless? Yes". Mr Mehra added: "Data and artificial intelligence is about anticipation, it's about personalising your trip... But it's going to take a long time, it has to start with stage one and you have to have an IT partner that you can have a continuous dialogue with".