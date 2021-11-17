Ibom Air signs firm order with Airbus for 10 A220 aircraft

Ibom Air signed (16-Nov-2021) a firm order with Airbus for 10 A220 aircraft, bringing the total number of A220s in the carrier's fleet to 12. Akwa Ibom's Governor Udom Emmanuel said the aircraft will allow the state to "increase the number of annual passengers" at Obong Victor Attah International Airport and bring "more first time visitors and business travellers to the region". The order is also expected to facilitate expansion of the carrier's network to West Africa and to Africa at large. [more - original PR]