IBM: Cybersecurity threats growing in travel and transportation, but travellers remain unaware

IBM Security issued (22-May-2019) new research highlighting that the travel industry and its customers are increasingly the targets of cyberattacks as criminals seek to monetise highly valuable travel data. A new survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM Security also found travelers are "still blind to the risks they face on the road". 40% of survey respondents believed it was likely they would be targeted for cybercrime while travelling, yet 70% are engaging in high-risk behaviours while on the road. The survey found:

More than 70% of US travellers surveyed have connected to public WiFi, charged a device using a public USB station, or enabled auto-connect on their devices which puts their information at risk;

Business travellers are even more likely to engage in risky behaviours. 45% of business travellers carry a device with valuable or sensitive information on it, yet business travellers admitted much more frequently to risky behaviours such as: 42% of business travellers connect to public WiFi every time or very often, compared to 34% of personal travellers doing this every time or very often; 40% of business travellers charge a device using a public USB station every time or very often vs 28% of personal travellers; 39% of business travellers enable auto-connect on their devices every time or very often vs 30% of personal travellers;

Travellers are acutely aware of the risks to their financial information with more than half of those surveyed saying that they are extremely or very concerned that their credit card (53%) or other sensitive digital information (52%) will get stolen when travelling. That number drops significantly when they are not travelling, with only 40% similarly concerned that financial information will be stolen at home and 41% that their digital information will be stolen at home. [more - original PR]