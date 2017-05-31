IBIS Airlines looking to attract strategic investment

IBIS Airlines stated (30-May-2017) its customer segmentation, focused revenue centres and commercial partnerships ensure economic advantages over other LCCs with their add-on fees, as it looks to attract strategic investment. The carrier hopes to secure "a significant financial investment" to get off the ground, noting "plans are in place" and "wheels are in motion". IBIS EVP and CMO David Klein noted: "The US is crying out in need of an airline that ensures that customers are treated with respect and that their specific consumer needs are met on several key travel variables, as pet lovers, families travelling together and the focused businessmen, well beyond current expectations". [more - original PR]