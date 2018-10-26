Iberia to take delivery of three A350s in 2019, deploying to the Americas

Iberia announced (25-Oct-2018) plans to take delivery of a further three A350 aircraft in 2019, enabling the carrier to deploy A350 on services to Buenos Aires and Chicago. A350 will be gradually incorporated into Madrid-Buenos Aires service from Feb-2019, with the aircraft to be deployed on one of its three times daily Spain-Argentina services during 2019. The carrier is "concentrating its efforts on this key market", offering a total 17 weekly services and 600,000 seats, an increase of 19% year-on-year. [more - original PR - English/Spanish]