8-Feb-2021 9:43 AM
Iberia to redevelop MRO facility at Madrid Airport
Iberia announced (05-Feb-2021) plans to redevelop its MRO facility at Madrid Barajas Airport into an aeronautical reference centre in the south of Europe. Iberia's plan includes boosting its engine maintenance business, focusing on Pratt & Whitney's GTF and CFM's LEAP engines. The facility will also include an aeronautical training centre focusing on "recycling unemployed aeronautical personnel". Iberia CEO Javier Sanchez-Prieto stated: "The aeronautical sector is one of the most competitive in Spain, and this project… will boost the engine maintenance, sustainable energy and aeronautical training businesses". Iberia's MRO facility already features 100% renewable energy sources. [more - original PR - Spanish]