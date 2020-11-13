13-Nov-2020 1:04 PM
Iberia recovers 70% of network in winter 2020/2021
Iberia announced (12-Nov-2020) Iberia Group's (Iberia, Iberia Express, Air Nostrum) winter 2020/2021 schedule includes over 75 destinations in 30 countries, reaching 70% of normal winter destinations. The carrier scheduled to operate around 700 weekly frequencies from Madrid in Dec-2020, reaching 40% of Dec-2019 level. Iberia Express and Air Nostrum will handle a series of other "transversal" services. [more - original PR - Spanish]