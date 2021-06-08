Become a CAPA Member
8-Jun-2021 4:56 AM

Iberia outlines plans to serve Latin America with 90 weekly frequencies in summer 2021

Iberia reported (07-Jun-2021) it will operate more than 90 frequencies per week to 18 destinations in 16 Latin American countries over the 2021 summer schedule. The carrier resumed services to Guayaquil in May-2021 and announced plans to add services to Cali and San Juan in Jul-2021. In addition, the carrier will increase capacity to the Dominican Republic, Sao Paulo, Panama, Costa Rica, Cuba and other markets. Details include:

  • Mexico City operations increase to 12 weekly frequencies over Jul-2021 and Aug-2021, increasing further to 14 times weekly in Sep-2021 operated with A350-900 aircraft;
  • Quito service will increase from five to six weekly frequencies over Jul-2021 and Aug-2021;
  • Montevideo service will increase to three times weekly in Jul-2021 and then growing to five times weekly for Aug-2021;
  • Havana service will stay at four weekly frequencies over Jul-2021 and Aug-2021, before increasing to five in Sep-2021;
  • Panama frequency to double to up to six times weekly for the summer schedule;
  • San José service will increase from five times weekly to daily over summer;
  • Buenos Aires to be served with three weekly frequencies in Jun-2021, increasing to six times weekly in Jul-2021. [more - original PR - Spanish]

