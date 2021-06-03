Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Jun-2021 6:54 AM

Iberia outlines North America network enhancements for summer 2021

Iberia announced (01-Jun-2021) it will reinforce its operations to the US in Jun-2021, adding new frequencies to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Miami from its hub in Madrid. Network details include:

  • New York: Three times weekly operating from 01-Jun-2021;
  • Miami: Daily service from 01-Jun-2021;
  • Chicago: Three times weekly service in Jun-2021, increasing to four times weekly over Jul-2021 and Aug-2021;
  • Los Angeles: Service to resume from 30-Jun-2021;
  • Boston: Service to resume from 01-Jul-2021, operating three times weekly. [more - original PR - Spanish]

